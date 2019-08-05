Salient Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; Farmstead Capital Management Cut Intelsat S A (I) Position By $7.05 Million

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 60.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as Intelsat S A (I)’s stock rose 8.69%. The Farmstead Capital Management Llc holds 311,435 shares with $4.88M value, down from 781,768 last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $2.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.02% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 394,798 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 2.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 4,547 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Salient Trust Company Lta holds 185,603 shares with $19.31 million value, down from 190,150 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $288.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.39. About 1.90 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

Among 4 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intelsat had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 3. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) rating on Tuesday, March 5. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $57 target.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock or 4,395 shares. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of stock or 1.21M shares. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97M.