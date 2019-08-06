Salient Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Position in General Mls (GIS) by $2.25 Million; Credit Capital Investments Holds Position in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR)

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 57.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 114,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 315,774 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 200,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 12.04 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 44,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 151,847 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 195,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 3.23 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp stated it has 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Cetera Ltd Liability Co owns 23,100 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 601,034 shares. Whittier Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 21,417 shares. Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 3,181 shares. 217 are held by Glenmede Trust Na. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 548,305 shares or 0% of the stock. Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 0.46% or 617,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Greatmark Ptnrs has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Parametric Portfolio Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 5.12M shares.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Nabors Industries Ltd.’s (NYSE:NBR) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nabors Industries: Hard To Be Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) CEO Tony Petrello on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nabors Industries Looks To Clear Path For A Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $359,065 activity.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Single Households Are On The Rise. Could This Be The Next Investing Trend? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why General Mills Stock Is Up 38% So Far This Year – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $466.18M for 17.05 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Investors stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.4% or 44,902 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 152,570 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.06% or 4,042 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 7,126 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust, a Hawaii-based fund reported 6,810 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 62,073 shares. Azimuth Cap Lc holds 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 7,954 shares. Ftb Advsrs, Tennessee-based fund reported 7,344 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv owns 230,313 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder invested in 33,378 shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 399,448 were reported by Rothschild Co Asset Management Us Inc. 6,820 are owned by Patten Grp Incorporated. Meyer Handelman Company has invested 0.28% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).