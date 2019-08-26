Salient Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $403,750 as Share Value Rose; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raised Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT)

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 11,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 205,951 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20 million, down from 217,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 2.75M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 24/05/2018 – THOMSON REUTERS – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO USE $9 BLN-$10 BLN OF ESTIMATED $17 BLN OF GROSS PROCEEDS OF BLACKSTONE DEAL TO RETURN CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 21/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE, CVC SAID TO BE AMONG BIDDERS FOR SRS DISTRIBUTION; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone begins marketing 15 U.S. hotel properties – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Announces Closing of Sale of Its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH, FORMER DIRECTOR OF U.S. TREAS; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $7.6 BLN; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S JON GRAY COMMENTS AT DEUTSCHE BANK FIN SERV CONF; 04/04/2018 – BX, PIF OF SAUDI ARABIA EXECUTE MOU ON INVESTMENT VEHICLE; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 409.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 62,200 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 1.97 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS’ RATINGS, CITING UNSUSTAINABLE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME; 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Lc invested 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 40,907 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd, a California-based fund reported 800 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability accumulated 35,583 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.22% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Moreover, Camarda Llc has 0.11% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 181 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications owns 736,324 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank And invested in 0% or 132 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 25,800 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 576,057 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Wilen Mngmt holds 5.85% or 427,903 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Red Pine Samples 33.6 g/t Gold Over 1.4 Metres at the Cooper Structure at its Wawa Gold Project – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Auto Stock Roundup: GPI, JCI Earnings Beat; GT, CMI, CTB Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ferrari will expand its lineup of road cars, but not too much – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RC Drilling Intercepts 7 m @ 15.58 g/t Gold at Farabakoura – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,900 shares to 45,600 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 24,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,446 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Ways to Play Private Equity Without Being a Billionaire – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), (COLD) – Temperature-Controlled Storage Provider Sees “Favorable” Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 20,314 shares to 149,397 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Company holds 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 10,970 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 44,058 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 149,050 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Ancora Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 141,884 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.22% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 65,633 were accumulated by Provise Mgmt Group Ltd Llc. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.03% or 744,866 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa has 0.32% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 80,400 shares. Somerset Ltd holds 0.18% or 6,000 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Hmi Cap Ltd Company owns 3.25M shares. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Plc has 0.04% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 34,042 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 54,000 shares. Palisade Cap Ltd Nj invested in 0.01% or 12,860 shares.