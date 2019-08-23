Salient Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Value Declined; Citizens & Northern Holds Holding in Cvs Health (CVS)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 91.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 18,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 38,547 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 20,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $61.28. About 2.14M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 7,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 124,709 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43M, down from 132,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $128.13. About 4.30M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Could Turn Around After its Strong Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,814 shares to 96,569 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.02 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 306,720 were reported by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com. Cullen Cap Management accumulated 2.87% or 519,630 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Co reported 369,849 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.86% stake. 17,908 were accumulated by Wheatland Advisors Inc. Allstate invested 0.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Manhattan Com holds 1.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2.27M shares. Chase Counsel Corporation stated it has 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Notis stated it has 55,593 shares. Greenwood Cap Limited Liability Company has 2.81% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 78,105 shares. Shell Asset Company invested 1.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 12,563 are held by Hm Ltd Liability Corp. Btr Capital holds 73,154 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Guardian Advsrs LP holds 1.76% or 95,664 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against CVS Health Corporation – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS, INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.