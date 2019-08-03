Salient Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake; Mastercard (MA) Covered By 15 Bulls

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. Raymond James maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Friday, April 26. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $27800 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. See Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $300.0000 New Target: $312.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $282.0000 New Target: $324.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $300.0000 New Target: $308.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $285.0000 New Target: $310.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $284.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $269.0000 New Target: $291.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $285.0000 New Target: $305.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $261.0000 New Target: $285.0000 Maintain

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 6.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 45,869 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Salient Trust Company Lta holds 656,390 shares with $19.10M value, down from 702,259 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $65.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 3.36 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold Mastercard Incorporated shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Management Ca has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Blue Capital Inc holds 22,210 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Lc reported 5,442 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Management owns 588,685 shares. Chilton Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.09% or 4,166 shares in its portfolio. Provise Mgmt Gp Llc reported 0.49% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 155,650 were reported by Schwartz Investment Counsel. Benin invested 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Palladium Partners invested 1.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Interocean Cap Lc has 0.32% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 14,415 shares. Davidson Kempner Mgmt L P holds 116,462 shares. Amer Century Cos invested in 5.28M shares. King Wealth holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 16,133 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pacific Investment Mngmt has 0.93% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25 million shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $273.37 billion. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related services and products. It has a 41.57 P/E ratio. The firm also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. Mastercard Foundation also sold $6.66M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1.