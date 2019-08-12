Salient Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holding By $403,750; Dex Media (DEX)’s Sentiment Is 2.33

Dex Media Inc (DEX) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 21 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 9 cut down and sold equity positions in Dex Media Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 4.08 million shares, down from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dex Media Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 15 New Position: 6.

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased Blackstone Group LP (BX) stake by 5.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 11,875 shares as Blackstone Group LP (BX)’s stock rose 20.40%. The Salient Trust Company Lta holds 205,951 shares with $7.20M value, down from 217,826 last quarter. Blackstone Group LP now has $56.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 1.10 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 04/05/2018 – Blackstone’s F&R acquisition to close in late summer; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE CORP – ABANDONING ITS MERGER AGREEMENT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS BID WILL BE SUBJECT TO BECOMING THE OWNER OF 50% PLUS ONE SHARE IN HISPANIA HIS.MC; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – INCREASED ITS UNIT REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $1 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS (“DE”) WAS $502 MILLION ($0.41/UNIT) IN THE QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND – ICPF, A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER, WILL CONSIDER BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; RETAINED MACQUARIE CAPITAL (AUSTRALIA) AS FINANCIAL ADVISER; 12/04/2018 – Australia’s AMA Group to sell vehicle panel repair business to Blackstone for $394.9 mln

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund for 1.16 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 57,000 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.13% invested in the company for 150,481 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Midas Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 16,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 12,434 shares traded. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $115.57 million. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fincl holds 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 800 shares. Riverpark Mngmt Ltd holds 550,770 shares or 4.4% of its portfolio. Sit Investment Associates has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Global Thematic Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.4% or 858,873 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 595 shares. Ironwood Fin Ltd Company has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bancshares Of The West reported 17,781 shares stake. Hollencrest holds 62,978 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Renaissance Inv Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 135,122 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Knoll Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 153,000 shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 71,249 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). M&R Cap Mgmt Inc owns 12,570 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 21.12 million shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Blackstone Group had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BX in report on Wednesday, June 5 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.12 million for 19.95 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

