Salient Trust Company Lta Has Cut Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding; Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) SI Increased By 8.62%

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) had an increase of 8.62% in short interest. CDTX’s SI was 949,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.62% from 874,300 shares previously. With 145,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s short sellers to cover CDTX’s short positions. The stock increased 60.12% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 14.90M shares traded or 10464.00% up from the average. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has declined 65.37% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDTX News: 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS-THERE WERE 2 SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS POSSIBLY RELATED TO STUDY DRUG: ONE IN GROUP 2, ONE IN GROUP 3; BOTH PATIENTS FULLY RECOVERED; 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC – PHASE 3 STUDIES FOR BOTH TREATMENT AND PREVENTION ON TRACK TO START MID-2018; 10/05/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics 1Q Loss $16.7M; 08/03/2018 Cidara Therapeutics to Present Rezafungin Data at the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation 2018 Meeting; 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS – FAVORABLE SAFETY,TOLERABILITY,EFFICACY OBSERVED IN ONCE-WEEKLY ECHINOCANDIN FOR DIFFICULT-TO-TREAT INVASIVE FUNGAL INFECTIONS; 21/03/2018 – CDTX: STRIVE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL CONFIRM POSITIVE EFFICACY; 10/05/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics 1Q R&D Expenses $13.2 Million; 23/05/2018 – Data to be Presented at ASM Microbe 2018 Demonstrate the Efficacy and Safety of Cidara’s Rezafungin for the Treatment of; 19/03/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics Reports Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 STRIVE Trial of Lead Antifungal Rezafungin; 04/04/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics to Present Rezafungin Data at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases 2018

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 67.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 33,984 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Salient Trust Company Lta holds 16,325 shares with $1.12 million value, down from 50,309 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $63.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.22. About 1.09M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 1.90% above currents $74.22 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 15 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of CL in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7600 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, April 29. UBS maintained the shares of CL in report on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CL in report on Monday, July 29 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot Incorporated holds 0.44% or 97,664 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com reported 8.72M shares. Carnegie Asset Management Llc stated it has 28,197 shares. Moreover, Bath Savings Tru has 0.91% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Aull And Monroe Investment Management Corporation holds 1.32% or 35,938 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 98,138 were reported by Capital Fund Sa. Asset Mngmt One invested in 466,407 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia reported 1.87M shares. Conning reported 19,560 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 34,443 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Com holds 0.29% or 65,158 shares in its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $608.00 million for 26.13 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Overweight Consumer Staples – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.