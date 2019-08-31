Salient Trust Company Lta Has Cut Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Bank Of America (BAC) Stake By $834,462

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) stake by 16.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 30,906 shares as Bank Of America Corporation (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 221,534 shares with $6.12M value, up from 190,628 last quarter. Bank Of America Corporation now has $251.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 13% This Year, BofA Leads; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $83m in awards; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 20/03/2018 – Investors crowded into tech sector, BAML March survey finds; 25/04/2018 – BOFA ADJOURNS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 07/03/2018 – Healthineers IPO books covered on full deal size -bookrunner; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 16.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 6,960 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Salient Trust Company Lta holds 35,390 shares with $2.85 million value, down from 42,350 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $96.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport invested in 0.08% or 80,884 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Limited Liability Company holds 14,701 shares. Sabal Tru Co holds 14,321 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.11% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pitcairn has invested 0.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 238,656 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc accumulated 0.95% or 198,718 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 1.37 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability owns 23,377 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Coastline Trust reported 23,201 shares. Monarch Cap Management reported 57,854 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Nomura, a Japan-based fund reported 32,223 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Zuckerman Inv Grp Inc Llc accumulated 1.43% or 75,094 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 23.21% above currents $65.74 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, March 13. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target in Monday, April 29 report. Piper Jaffray upgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Tuesday, August 20 to “Overweight” rating.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, July 30. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.35 billion for 7.24 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 65,118 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd owns 6.03 million shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Roffman Miller Incorporated Pa reported 495,602 shares stake. Lafayette Invests Incorporated has invested 0.68% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Springowl Assocs Ltd Company stated it has 44,000 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Aviance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.62% stake. Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 166,613 shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mirador Cap Ptnrs Lp has 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,593 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability accumulated 600,206 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Moreover, Vigilant Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1,675 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.93% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 144.47 million shares. Northstar Group Inc holds 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 9,173 shares. Regent Management Limited Liability holds 1.45% or 157,368 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.8% or 3.53 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Selling Bank Of America – A Great Company Can Present A Poor Stock Investment At Times – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 26.86% above currents $27.51 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Tuesday, June 18. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. Jefferies downgraded the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29.5000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report.