Salient Trust Company Lta Has Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $423,354; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Boosted by Beaumont Financial Partners Llc

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 4,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 169,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 165,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 5,898 shares to 102,793 shares, valued at $14.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 22,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,518 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FUTY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc holds 56,710 shares. Moreover, Stewart Patten Company Limited Liability Company has 5.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership reported 44,627 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 43,241 shares. Mawer Invest Limited holds 1.97M shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 7,198 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Com owns 0.86% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 23,988 shares. 28,669 were accumulated by Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh. Credit Suisse Ag has 4.70M shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 49,378 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Marietta Invest Prtnrs stated it has 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Saratoga Research & Invest holds 216,585 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. First Personal accumulated 9,010 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 1.07 million shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,237 shares to 22,423 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 73,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).