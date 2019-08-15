Salient Trust Company Lta Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Stock Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Holding Raised by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 13,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 27,688 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 13,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 4.48M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 7,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 227,567 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.84 million, down from 234,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 36,336 shares to 51,864 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 6.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Olstein Mgmt Lp holds 38,000 shares. Trustco Bancorp N Y invested in 22,478 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De reported 51,292 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. Assetmark has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation reported 743,649 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Amer Retail Bank has 225,445 shares. Lynch & In, a Indiana-based fund reported 155,107 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,943 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Vestor Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 4.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Koshinski Asset Inc holds 0% or 20,417 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company holds 31,770 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp invested 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 14.71 million shares.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 6,006 shares to 98,193 shares, valued at $15.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 342,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 47,386 shares. Cs Mckee Lp has 356,900 shares. National Pension Ser owns 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 483,653 shares. Icon Advisers reported 0.24% stake. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Company Nj stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 3,824 were reported by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ing Groep Nv reported 61,538 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Campbell Adviser Ltd Llc reported 5,188 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 30,000 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. Menora Mivtachim holds 1.44% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).