Salient Trust Company Lta Cut Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $9.19 Million as Share Price Rose; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO)

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 45.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 84,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 101,336 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.11M, down from 185,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $121.4. About 661,171 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 6,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 159,968 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, up from 153,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 2.58M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cheviot Value Limited Liability Com invested in 0.23% or 4,789 shares. Westwood Grp Inc holds 18,553 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Company has 30,098 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 41,967 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 10,751 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New Vernon Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.99% or 4,577 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Co holds 0.3% or 6,635 shares. Addison reported 44,002 shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. Ancora invested 0.9% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Incorporated has invested 0.78% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amarillo Bancorp stated it has 7,803 shares. Starr has 1.37% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 30,000 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has invested 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $792.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 6,650 shares to 58,514 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.48 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE) by 5,370 shares to 8,858 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com (NYSE:APD) by 3,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,532 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Golub Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 47,465 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 1.19% or 105,608 shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 46,266 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd has 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3,923 shares. Beacon Grp Incorporated stated it has 143,622 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Wright Invsts Service accumulated 1.79% or 85,934 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 334,274 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Founders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whitnell & Commerce invested 0.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pennsylvania Tru Company stated it has 1.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Raymond James Na owns 1.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 452,918 shares. Gam Holding Ag invested in 234,398 shares. S&Co reported 211,992 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Maverick Capital reported 44,860 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bokf Na stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

