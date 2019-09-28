Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

This is a contrast between Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.41%. Insiders held 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.