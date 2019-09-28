Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

This is a contrast between Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.41%. Insiders held 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
