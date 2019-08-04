Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 30.36 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.