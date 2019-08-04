Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|30.36
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Insiders held roughly 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.