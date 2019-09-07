Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 THL Credit Inc. 7 3.40 N/A -0.52 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and THL Credit Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41.32% respectively. Insiders held 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares. Competitively, THL Credit Inc. has 9.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% THL Credit Inc. 0.15% 0.76% -2.35% -2.77% -16.02% 9.54%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund was more bullish than THL Credit Inc.

Summary

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors THL Credit Inc.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.