Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|14
|1.87
|N/A
|1.09
|13.18
Table 1 demonstrates Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|0.00%
|16.7%
|7.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares and 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share owned by insiders are 97.81%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|2.28%
|3.47%
|-1.51%
|8.73%
|-17.76%
|8.31%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
Summary
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
