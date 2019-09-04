Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.87 N/A 1.09 13.18

Table 1 demonstrates Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares and 76.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share owned by insiders are 97.81%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.