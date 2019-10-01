Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 -3.70 N/A 0.36 23.06

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41.78% respectively. Insiders owned 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund was more bullish than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.