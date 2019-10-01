Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|-3.70
|N/A
|0.36
|23.06
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41.78% respectively. Insiders owned 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.12%
|-2.01%
|-4.17%
|-2.59%
|-1.66%
|6.84%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund was more bullish than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.
Summary
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
