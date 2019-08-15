Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.76
|N/A
|1.39
|11.54
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.8%. Insiders owned 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.25%
|1.91%
|3.63%
|12.76%
|11.03%
|19.23%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.
