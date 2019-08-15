Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.76 N/A 1.39 11.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.8%. Insiders owned 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.