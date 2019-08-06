Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.76 N/A 0.54 27.99

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 15.51% respectively. 97.81% are Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.