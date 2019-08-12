Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.47 N/A 1.75 5.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares and 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares. 97.81% are Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 12.99% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.