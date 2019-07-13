Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

This is a contrast between Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.47 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 16.58%. About 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.03% are Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -0.76% -2.6% -0.85% -4.04% -13.3% 10.34%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund was more bullish than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.