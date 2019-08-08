Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

We are contrasting Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 24 1.20 N/A -4.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares and 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share owned by insiders are 97.81%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 12.99% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.