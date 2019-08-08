Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

We are contrasting Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|24
|1.20
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares and 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share owned by insiders are 97.81%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 12.99% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.
