Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) Comparing side by side

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 22 12.70 N/A 0.53 32.34

Demonstrates Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -18.52% -28.05% -31.56% -59.16% -91.44% -20.46%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund had bullish trend while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.