Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Comparison side by side

Both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.22 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.1% of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 97.81% are Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.06% are Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.45% 2.97% 5.03% 15.93%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has stronger performance than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund