Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Comparison side by side

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 31.58 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has weaker performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.