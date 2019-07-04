Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Comparison side by side

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|31.58
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
About 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|1.71%
|-2.41%
|-1.11%
|-2.41%
|-14.07%
|20.7%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|3.93%
|-0.2%
|1.66%
|-1.22%
|-14.83%
|23.61%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has weaker performance than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
