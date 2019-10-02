Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) Comparison side by side

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pzena Investment Management Inc
|9
|0.00
|16.49M
|0.73
|11.23
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pzena Investment Management Inc
|191,744,186.05%
|48.7%
|8.6%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Pzena Investment Management Inc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 63.4% respectively. About 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
|Pzena Investment Management Inc
|4.36%
|-5.57%
|-18.44%
|0.73%
|-10.05%
|-0.9%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 12.99% stronger performance while Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Pzena Investment Management Inc beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.
