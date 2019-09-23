Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Comparison side by side

Both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.73 N/A 1.17 12.05

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund was less bullish than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.