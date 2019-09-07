Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares and 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares. About 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
