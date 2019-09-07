Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares and 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares. About 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund was more bullish than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.