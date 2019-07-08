Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Comparison side by side

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.88 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.85% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 1.71% -2.41% -1.11% -2.41% -14.07% 20.7% Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.47% 3.27% 3.85% 9.57% 1.65% 9.11%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Arizona Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.