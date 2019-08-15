Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Comparing side by side

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.08 N/A 6.52 15.04

In table 1 we can see Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Northern Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

On the other hand, Northern Trust Corporation’s potential upside is 23.76% and its average price target is $105.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares and 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. 97.81% are Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.