Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Comparing side by side

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|92
|3.08
|N/A
|6.52
|15.04
In table 1 we can see Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.1%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Northern Trust Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Northern Trust Corporation
|1
|2
|2
|2.40
On the other hand, Northern Trust Corporation’s potential upside is 23.76% and its average price target is $105.8.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares and 81.2% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. 97.81% are Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
|Northern Trust Corporation
|-1.47%
|6.93%
|0.45%
|9.58%
|-10.92%
|17.24%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Northern Trust Corporation.
Summary
Northern Trust Corporation beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.
