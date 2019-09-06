Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.72 N/A 2.25 8.91

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Janus Henderson Group plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Janus Henderson Group plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Janus Henderson Group plc’s consensus price target is $23.55, while its potential upside is 17.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Janus Henderson Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 65.4%. Insiders owned roughly 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund had bullish trend while Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats on 6 of the 7 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.