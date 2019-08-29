Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.