Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 97.81% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The peers have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s peers beat Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.