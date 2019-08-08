Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 97.81% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|N/A
|9
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.71
|2.61
The peers have a potential upside of 133.44%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s peers beat Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.
