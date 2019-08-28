Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 25 6.03 N/A 2.49 10.27

Table 1 highlights Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 4.31%. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share held by insiders are 97.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.