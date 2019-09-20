Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 16 4.74 N/A 1.87 8.66

In table 1 we can see Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Fidus Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Fidus Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Fidus Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Fidus Investment Corporation is $17.5, which is potential 14.98% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and Fidus Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 30.34% respectively. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share owned by insiders are 97.81%. Comparatively, Fidus Investment Corporation has 1.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.12% 0.37% 2.66% 16.28% 12.58% 38.67%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Fidus Investment Corporation.

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.