Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Comparison side by side

Both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 0.92 N/A 1.27 8.43

In table 1 we can see Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $12.83, with potential upside of 50.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.