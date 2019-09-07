Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Comparison side by side

Both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.74
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
In table 1 we can see Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares and 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. About 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 0.02% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund was less bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.
Summary
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 5 of the 5 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.