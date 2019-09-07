Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Comparison side by side

Both Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.74 N/A 0.45 31.38

In table 1 we can see Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares and 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. About 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 0.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year Salient Midstream & MLP Fund was less bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats on 5 of the 5 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.