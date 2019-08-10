Salient Capital Advisors Upped Transcanada (TRP) Stake by $3.46 Million; Yhb Investment Advisors Has Lowered Ecolab (ECL) Holding by $318,560

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 78,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68 million, up from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.75B market cap company. It closed at $48.1 lastly. It is down 10.49% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – UNIT FILED APPLICATION WITH NATIONAL ENERGY BOARD FOR APPROVAL OF NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT WITH CUSTOMERS, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Transcanada’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms A3 Rating; 09/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Sundre Crossover Project in Service; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SETTLEMENT COVERS NGTL SYSTEM OPERATING COSTS INCLUDING RETURN ON EQUITY AND DEPRECIATION; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS LNG CANADA PROJECT LOOKING VERY POSITIVE, STILL SEES FID IN FALL; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Financial Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – CONTINUE TO ADVANCE MORE THAN $20 BLN OF MEDIUM TO LONGER-TERM PROJECTS INCLUDING KEYSTONE XL, COASTAL GASLINK; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA COMPLETES NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84 million, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 682,531 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks That Are Book-Value Bargains – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC Energy declares quarterly dividends Toronto Stock Exchange:TRP – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canada: Not Enough Pipelines, But A Lot To Like For Midstream Investing – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC Energy reaches agreement to sell Ontario natural gas-fired power plants for $2.87 billion – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Continues to Look Like an Excellent Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.79 million shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $63.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 26,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,444 shares, and cut its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Inc, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 5,049 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 0.15% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 102,134 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.04% stake. Oakworth Capital holds 0.01% or 337 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 289,824 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability has 72,911 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 232,986 shares. Eagle Mngmt Lc reported 1.38 million shares. 43,502 are held by Dnb Asset Management As. Torray Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Saturna Capital invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.11% or 50,900 shares in its portfolio. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 87,913 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 11,261 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.