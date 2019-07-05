Salient Capital Advisors Upped Its Stake in Gaslog LTD (GLOG) by $1.60 Million; Fort LP Holds Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX)

Fort Lp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 37.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 8,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29,992 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 21,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 3.69 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: U.K. COURT AFFIRMS EDWARDS INFRINGED PATENT; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Acquisition of NxThera to Be Immaterial to Adjusted EPS Through 2020; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 159.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 94,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 153,404 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 59,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 190,118 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 13.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million and Repayment of lntercompany Loan; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CO AND CENTRICA SEPARATELY AGREED OPTIONALITY IN RELATION TO ACTUAL VESSEL TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – 7.1% INCREASE IN QTRLY DIVIDEND TO $0.15 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 24, 2018; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Net $42.5M; 15/03/2018 – GasLog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 21/03/2018 – GasLog: Acquisition Is Expected to Close in the 2Q of 2018; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,106 shares to 17,616 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 35,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,379 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco New York reported 3,293 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Bridgeway Capital Management holds 0.37% or 767,350 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 269,630 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,688 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 135 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.2% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Miles has invested 0.2% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Signaturefd Lc holds 6,763 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ent Svcs, a Missouri-based fund reported 8,170 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability owns 14,692 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Ltd has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Bb&T Securities Ltd owns 25,875 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Lc holds 651 shares. Cwm Ltd Company reported 823 shares stake.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.76 million activity. 3,038 shares were sold by Nanavaty Maulik, worth $107,727 on Tuesday, January 15. Ralls-Morrison Desiree also sold $145,692 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on Wednesday, January 9. Fitzgerald Joseph Michael had sold 44,236 shares worth $1.77M.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Boston Scientific (BSX) Guides to Double Digit EPS Growth Through 2020, PT Raised to $46 at Canaccord Genuity – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Southern Company (SO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “H.I.G. BioHealth Partners Completes Sale of Vertiflex to Boston Scientific – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.