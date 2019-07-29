Salient Capital Advisors Upped By $11.93 Million Its Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Position; Doheny Asset Management Cut Redwood Trust Reit (RWT) Stake

Doheny Asset Management decreased Redwood Trust Inc. Reit (RWT) stake by 81.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Doheny Asset Management sold 100,000 shares as Redwood Trust Inc. Reit (RWT)’s stock rose 1.57%. The Doheny Asset Management holds 22,617 shares with $365,000 value, down from 122,617 last quarter. Redwood Trust Inc. Reit now has $1.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 393,428 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has declined 0.74% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 02/05/2018 – Skylonda Lodge announces launch of luxury wellness retreats in Redwood Forest; 26/04/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – NEW ISSUUE OVERSUBSCRIBED; 08/03/2018 – Redwood Pharma: Redwood Pharma acquires intellectual property rights; 03/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. Earns 3.5 Star Corporate Shared Responsibility Score; 22/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Raises Dividend to 30c Vs. 28c; 07/03/2018 8minutenergy Celebrates Completion of 26 Megawatt Redwood 4 Solar Farm; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Will Have Exclusive Access to 5 Arch’s Single Family Rental Loan Production; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Logistics Enhances Southwest Presence with Phoenix Acquisition; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 17/04/2018 – Redwood Floating Rate Income Fund and Redwood Floating Rate Bond Fund Announce Sub-Advisor Changes

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) stake by 23.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc acquired 852,033 shares as Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL)’s stock rose 11.78%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 4.46 million shares with $62.51 million value, up from 3.60M last quarter. Ngl Energy Partners Lp now has $1.89B valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 425,785 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 32.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Hldgs Inc holds 0.04% or 12,800 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited has invested 0.2% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Texas Yale Cap holds 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) or 21,550 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Arrow Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 51,422 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Duff & Phelps Investment Company, Illinois-based fund reported 330,000 shares. Harvest Fund Ltd Co invested in 2.48 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation, Kansas-based fund reported 11,232 shares. 99,175 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 20,131 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 12,132 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd Liability Com has 479,866 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 250,000 shares.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Units of NGL Energy Partners Have Skyrocketed 54% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Dividend Investors Should Keep an Eye on This Ultra-High-Yield Stock – The Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Timing of Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NGL Energy gets investment from EIG, FS Energy and Power Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK to expand natural gas and NGL infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $363,143 activity. 25,000 NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares with value of $363,143 were bought by KRIMBILL H MICHAEL.

Among 2 analysts covering NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NGL Energy Partners had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) on Wednesday, February 20 to “Neutral” rating.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) stake by 1.11M shares to 1.27 million valued at $77.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) stake by 253,198 shares and now owns 6.00 million shares. Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) was reduced too.

Analysts await Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. RWT’s profit will be $34.87M for 11.71 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Redwood Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT), A Stock That Climbed 28% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “6 Stocks Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.