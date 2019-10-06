Salient Capital Advisors Trimmed Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Stake by $25.41 Million; Wex Com (WEX) Holder Oak Ridge Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.76 Million as Stock Value Rose

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc Com (WEX) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 18,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 108,755 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.63M, down from 126,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $199.57. About 201,072 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The institutional investor held 4.72M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.38M, down from 5.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 174,029 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 28/03/2018 – Genesis Shows `Turning Point’ Battery Car: N.Y. Auto Show Update; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Urtica Comp. Gel for Prevention and Therapy of Radiation Dermatitis (Urticacomp); 28/04/2018 – NYC Parks & Rec: Month of Sundays at Genesis Community Garden Bronx; 18/04/2018 – ORIGIN SUCCESSFULLY ACHIEVES PHASE llB GENESIS TRIAL OBJECTIVES AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND ANNOUNCES EARLY TERMINATION OF STUDY; 28/03/2018 – Electrifying Escapism: Genesis Reveals Essentia Concept at New York International Auto Show; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 16/03/2018 – CUMBERLAND – HAS REMOVED OBLIGATION TO PROVIDE GEL WITH ROYALTY PAYMENTS BASED ON GROSS MARGIN AS WELL AS FEES FOR OVERSEEING PRODUCT’S MANUFACTURING; 10/04/2018 – South Korean Tennis Star Chung Wins Genesis Endorsement Deal; 29/03/2018 – HFF Announces $384.86M Refinancing for Genesis North and South Towers in South San Francisco; 04/05/2018 – Genesis Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 16.83% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.02 per share. WEX’s profit will be $101.85 million for 21.14 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 273.33% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. GEL’s profit will be $31.87M for 21.24 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $344,270 activity. Jesulaitis Kristen O bought $99,850 worth of stock. $84,000 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares were bought by SIMS RYAN S.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 435,604 shares to 7.79M shares, valued at $189.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 282,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP).