Salient Capital Advisors Trimmed By $49.26 Million Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding; Last Week Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Coverage

Among 9 analysts covering Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Glencore PLC had 44 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by HSBC. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Barclays Capital maintained Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) on Thursday, July 4 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 to “Sector Performer”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. The stock of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, February 21. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. See Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 340.00 New Target: GBX 330.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 New Target: GBX 275.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 290.00 New Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 280.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 12.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.76 million shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 12.58M shares with $361.42M value, down from 14.34M last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $28.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS

The stock decreased 2.39% or GBX 5.65 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 230.5. About 36.87 million shares traded. Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of commodities worldwide. The company has market cap of 31.33 billion GBP. It operates in three divisions: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. It has a 37.18 P/E ratio. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

More notable recent Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat: Markets Rout as China Hints at Currency War – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Valuewalk.com with their article: “Tesla Could Be Destroyed By The Closure Of Glencore Mine? – ValueWalk” published on August 09, 2019, Mining.com published: “Australian junior Aurelia goes after Glencore copper mine – MINING.com” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Black Iron’s shares skyrocket after inking MOU with Glencore on Ukraine iron ore project – MINING.com” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Management shake-up at Glencore costs copper chief Mistakidis his job – MINING.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) stake by 78,716 shares to 2.75 million valued at $123.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) stake by 5.84 million shares and now owns 8.24M shares. Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 172,762 are held by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Indexiq Advsr Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 8,206 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Horizon Lc holds 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,359 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Argent Trust owns 50,282 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership reported 90,635 shares. Starr Inc has invested 3.33% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Grassi Inv Mgmt reported 7,119 shares. Patten Grp Inc has 24,526 shares. Covington Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. 51,346 were accumulated by Fdx Advisors. Fairview Capital Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bartlett Limited Liability Com reported 666 shares. Robertson Opportunity Ltd Llc holds 6.3% or 357,827 shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Williams Companies – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275 on Monday, May 20. $234,653 worth of stock was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396 on Wednesday, August 7.