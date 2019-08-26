Salient Capital Advisors Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Decreased by $12.38 Million as Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Boosted by Selz Capital Llc

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72M, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 3.75 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 426,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 12.73M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.42 million, down from 13.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 429,899 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W & has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Evanson Asset Ltd stated it has 86,240 shares. Notis stated it has 0.24% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Confluence Ltd has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Tortoise Cap Limited Co has invested 7.41% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Counselors Inc invested in 34,925 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Network Lc holds 55,580 shares. Proffitt & Goodson reported 4,450 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sageworth Tru has 1,968 shares. Hilton Capital Lc holds 3.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 774,156 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2,913 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bollard Gp stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 8,130 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.63% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 65,259 shares. First Allied Advisory invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 34,130 shares to 43,803 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 64,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 104,925 are held by Schwerin Boyle Inc. Principal Fin Gp has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carret Asset Management Llc owns 160,918 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate Inc reported 2.1% stake. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 20.42M shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 1.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westover Advisors Limited has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paw Cap accumulated 5,000 shares. Moreover, Cna Corp has 4.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 185,400 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt accumulated 2,200 shares. Mitchell Co reported 84,518 shares. Amg National Comml Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,523 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt holds 1.17% or 88,614 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock accumulated 225,950 shares. Horan Cap Mgmt holds 278,833 shares or 6.07% of its portfolio.