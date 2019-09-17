Salient Capital Advisors Raised Targa Res (TRGP) Position by $4.64 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Natixis Cut Its Torchmark (TMK) Position by $1.76 Million

Natixis decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 19,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 89,691 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02M, down from 109,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 119,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 5.28 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207.28M, up from 5.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.76. About 2.24M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold TMK shares while 153 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 80.38 million shares or 0.67% less from 80.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pggm Invests has invested 0.23% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.09% stake. World Asset Mngmt has 6,717 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gw Henssler Ltd has 0.03% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 3,900 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% or 11,849 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A has 990 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr owns 0.03% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 2,293 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 5,938 shares. 89,697 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Everence Management reported 6,108 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus reported 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parsons Capital Management Ri invested in 0.25% or 25,365 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 13 shares or 0% of the stock.

Natixis, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 34,341 shares to 60,952 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 54,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

