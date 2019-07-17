Salient Capital Advisors Raised Its Targa Res (TRGP) Position by $9.26 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Shares Rose, Shikiar Asset Management Increased by $1.04 Million Its Holding

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 225,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.16M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.42 million, up from 4.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 2.31M shares traded or 1.38% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 35.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 27,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 77,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 635,561 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 721 shares. Tcw Group holds 250,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Westwood Holdg Grp has 23,485 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 3.08M shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny holds 1,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 500 shares. World Asset Mngmt reported 8,206 shares. 68,059 were accumulated by Massachusetts Fin Services Ma. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 11,131 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 0.01% or 144,981 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Llc holds 0% or 12,900 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares And Trust Com reported 11,932 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 12,884 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, Texas-based fund reported 3.11M shares.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Eldorado Resorts Completes Tropicana Entertainment Acquisition – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2018, Fool.com published: “Should Investors Forget Casinos And Play the Gaming Market This Way? – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2018 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Strong Stocks for $50 or Less – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Llc invested in 124 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 1.06 million shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 0% stake. Advsr Asset invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Axa reported 28,630 shares stake. Moreover, British Columbia Invest Management has 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Mirae Asset Glob Limited reported 1.05 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Field & Main Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 200 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Rr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.57 million shares. Harvest Fund Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 12.88 million shares. 28,303 were reported by B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York stated it has 7,052 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.