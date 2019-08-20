Salient Capital Advisors Raised Holding in Transcanada (TRP) by $3.46 Million; Shareholder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 78,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68 million, up from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 572,095 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – CONTINUE TO ADVANCE MORE THAN $20 BLN OF MEDIUM TO LONGER-TERM PROJECTS INCLUDING KEYSTONE XL, COASTAL GASLINK; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.69; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to start work on Keystone XL in Montana in fall 2018 -letter; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON CLOSED ON MARCH 15 AND WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, WITH AVERAGE AWARDED CONTRACT TERM OF ABOUT 22 YRS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO – EXPECTS COMPARABLE EBITDA TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BILLION IN 2020 – CEO AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS REV REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH NGTL SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 5,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 136,066 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 130,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 4.61M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Public Limited Liability Co invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Intersect Ltd Co owns 78,591 shares. Amer Economic Planning Grp Inc Inc Adv invested in 0.09% or 5,112 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has 0.34% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 26,122 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.7% or 921,560 shares in its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V owns 137,738 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Limited has 0.13% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 60,667 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 1.08M were accumulated by Kbc Group Nv. Summit Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 12,311 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtn holds 63,890 shares. Blume Capital Management invested in 0.1% or 3,220 shares. Zeke Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 1,900 shares to 46,844 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,409 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 2.57M shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $20.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.79 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.19M shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Continues to Look Like an Excellent Buy – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TC Energy to offer Marketlink discounted spot rates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “UGI Subsidiary Announces Closing of New $700 Million Term Loan Facility – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC Energy reaches agreement to sell Ontario natural gas-fired power plants for $2.87 billion – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks up +30% YTD That Are Still Hot Buys Today! – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 12, 2019.