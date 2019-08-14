Salient Capital Advisors Raised Enbridge (ENB) Holding By $219.42 Million; Rk Capital Management Lowered Kbr (KBR) Position By $2.07 Million

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased Kbr Inc (KBR) stake by 19.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 108,700 shares as Kbr Inc (KBR)’s stock rose 17.51%. The Rk Capital Management Llc holds 450,962 shares with $8.61M value, down from 559,662 last quarter. Kbr Inc now has $3.51B valuation. The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 1.38 million shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Acquisition Of SGT, Continues Momentum On Government Services Strategy; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q EPS 97c; 14/05/2018 – KBR GETS EPCM CONTRACT BY BOC TO DEVELOP MAJNOON FIELD IN IRAQ; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Net $138M; 26/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco, SABIC award oil-to-chemicals project contract to KBR; 28/03/2018 – KBR INC – UNDER TERMS OF CONTRACT, KBR WILL PROVIDE LICENSING AND BASIC ENGINEERING DESIGN (LBED) SERVICES FOR PROJECT; 21/03/2018 – NAVAL GROUP FORMALLY SIGNS DESIGN SERVICES SUBCONTRACT W/ KBR; 19/04/2018 – KBR: Acquisition Impact Already Included in 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 13/03/2018 – KBR SEES REFINANCING COMPLETE IN EARLY APRIL

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 152.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc acquired 6.27M shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 10.38M shares with $369.72 million value, up from 4.11 million last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $66.84B valuation. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 1.19 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill

Among 5 analysts covering KBR Inc (NYSE:KBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. KBR Inc has $25 highest and $20 lowest target. $22’s average target is -11.29% below currents $24.8 stock price. KBR Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

