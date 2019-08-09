Salient Capital Advisors Lifted Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Holding By $11.93 Million; Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Sentiment Is 1.92

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) stake by 23.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc acquired 852,033 shares as Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 4.46 million shares with $62.51 million value, up from 3.60 million last quarter. Ngl Energy Partners Lp now has $1.67B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 248,627 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS; 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE; 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450M, EST. $494.6M; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900M; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.58, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 46 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 24 sold and decreased their stock positions in Theravance Biopharma. The active investment managers in our database now own: 33.32 million shares, down from 33.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Theravance Biopharma in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 18 Increased: 29 New Position: 17.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm offers VIBATIV , a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.

The stock increased 3.15% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 94,570 shares traded. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) has declined 10.59% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500.

More notable recent Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Theravance (TBPH) Q2 Loss Narrower, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 01, 2019

Baupost Group Llc Ma holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. for 9.31 million shares. Old West Investment Management Llc owns 99,866 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has 0.48% invested in the company for 550,000 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.15% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 31,142 shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Tallgrass Energy Lp stake by 1.57 million shares to 5.13M valued at $128.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 146,083 shares and now owns 2.69M shares. Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NGL Energy Partners had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) on Wednesday, February 20 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 99,175 shares. Jane Street Lc invested in 0% or 19,686 shares. 3.11 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd has 215,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Arrow Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.29% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 51,422 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 21,789 shares. Harvest Fund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% or 2.48M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 1 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 0% or 25,340 shares. New York-based Spirit Of America Corporation New York has invested 0.31% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 16,300 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 323,900 shares stake. Advisory reported 5.03 million shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 3,000 shares. Highland Cap LP reported 0.1% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).