Salient Capital Advisors Lifted Its Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Position; Broadvision (BVSN) Shorts Down By 50.23%

Broadvision Inc (NASDAQ:BVSN) had a decrease of 50.23% in short interest. BVSN’s SI was 10,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 50.23% from 21,900 shares previously. With 16,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Broadvision Inc (NASDAQ:BVSN)’s short sellers to cover BVSN’s short positions. The SI to Broadvision Inc’s float is 0.58%. The stock increased 21.74% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 283,523 shares traded or 3061.85% up from the average. BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) has declined 34.15% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.15% the S&P500.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) stake by 5.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc acquired 435,604 shares as Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA)’s stock rose 1.62%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 7.79 million shares with $189.60M value, up from 7.35 million last quarter. Plains All Amern Pipeline L now has $14.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.07. About 1.15 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) stake by 1.21M shares to 4.72M valued at $103.38 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 842,945 shares and now owns 24.52M shares. Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cushing Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 4.19 million shares stake. Gould Asset Lc Ca holds 0.16% or 17,800 shares in its portfolio. Provise Gp Inc Ltd reported 8,869 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1.43 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability reported 5,398 shares stake. Advisory Network Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Leavell Investment Management Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 1,295 are owned by First Interstate Commercial Bank. Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 1.42 million shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.21% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Fiera Cap holds 36,545 shares. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). M&T National Bank & Trust stated it has 50,289 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chilton Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 20,975 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $507.22 million activity. EMG Investment – LLC had sold 8.18M shares worth $188.94M. The insider Oxy Holding Co (Pipeline) – Inc. sold $318.28M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold BroadVision, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 214,734 shares or 9.51% less from 237,314 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN). The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Com has invested 0% in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN). Dimensional Fund L P holds 0% of its portfolio in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) for 93,848 shares. First Manhattan owns 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 885 shares.

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and clients through a personalized self-service model. The company has market cap of $11.46 million. The firm offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms.

