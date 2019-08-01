Salient Capital Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) by $43.86 Million as Stock Value Declined; Ugi New (UGI) Share Price Declined While Hightower Advisors Has Trimmed Stake

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 1118.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 953,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.96 million, up from 85,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 872,890 shares traded or 68.09% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 7,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 80,336 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 87,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 2.15M shares traded or 86.12% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $34.87 million for 63.86 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) stated it has 39,358 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 0.09% stake. Federated Inc Pa invested in 914,726 shares. Strategic Wealth Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Dupont Management accumulated 74,644 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 475,259 shares stake. Qs Limited accumulated 17,800 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 118,039 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 31,302 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 426 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 78,626 shares stake. Murphy Mngmt owns 10,150 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,052 shares. Us Bankshares De stated it has 10,105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 13,491 shares.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 18,050 shares to 391,205 shares, valued at $18.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 8,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 3.02 million shares to 4.91 million shares, valued at $100.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase Co (AMJ) by 459,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,305 shares, and cut its stake in Altus Midstream Co.