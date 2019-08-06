Salient Capital Advisors Increases Position in Pembina Pipeline (PBA); First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holding Held by Forest Hill Capital Llc

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 33.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 6.45M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237.37M, up from 4.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 537,105 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 88.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 265,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 566,190 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, up from 300,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.52. About 6.34M shares traded or 81.09% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). The California-based Huber Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.24% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 17,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Com reported 85,205 shares. Nfc Invs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 23,695 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hsbc Pcl invested in 0% or 20,343 shares. Parnassus Ca reported 9.54 million shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 345,178 shares. M&T Bank Corp accumulated 12,914 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 672 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il reported 16,441 shares. Novare Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 30,412 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 4 shares.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbtx Inc by 107,345 shares to 88,394 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 30,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,501 shares, and cut its stake in Fb Finl Corp.